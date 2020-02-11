Conference to discuss‘empowering women’

A divisional-level conference to discuss “empowerment of women” and to “Save the Constitution” will be organised in Kalaburagi on Thursday.
CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat would be participating in the conference.
Activist K. Neela, addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, said that the conference would demand that the Union government address high urban unemployment by introducing a urban employment guarantee scheme.
The demands include increasing Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme wages to ₹ 600 a day and payment to be made weekly without delay. Ms. Neela also demanded a guarantee of at least 200 days of unskilled wage employment every year.
She accused the Centre of reducing budgetary allocation for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme by 13 % compared to that of 2019-2020.
