Conference to discuss women-centric issues 

Akhila Bharatha Janwadi Mahila Sanghatane will organise a three-day 11th State-level conference in Kalaburagi from August 1.

All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) national general secretary Mariam Dhawale will inaugurate the conference and AIDWA national vice-president U. Vasuki will be the chief guest. The event will be held at Sree Guru Vidya Peetha in Khandal on the outskirts of the city.

State vice-president of the sanghatane K. Neela, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Monday, said that the conference will discuss women-centric issues, especially crime against women, which is rising at an alarming rate in the region.

The conference will also discuss gender bias, gang rape, child sexual abuse, honour killings, child marriage and unemployment during the first two days of the conference.

Representatives from taluk-level units and district-level committees will highlight the issues of their respective regions and submit a report on the programmes and activities held by the sanghatane in the last three years. They will also release a road map of events for the next three years.

Ms. Neela said that the saghatane has 1.4 crore membership across the country and around 1.5 lakh membership in the State.

Sanghatane general secretary Meenakshi Bali said that the members will also organise cultural programmes and feature talks on Vachana literature and recitation of Vachanas (poetry) during the conference.

On third day of the conference, sanghatane members will take out a bike rally from Nehru Gunj to Jagat Circle and also visit Khwaja Bande Nawaz Dargah, Church and Sharanabasaveshwar Temple to spread a message that all faiths give the same message, the message of love and tolerance, Ms. Bali added.