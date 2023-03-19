Conference to create political awareness among oppressed sections of society next month

March 19, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - KALABURAGI

To create political awareness among Dalits, Backward Classes, Minorities and Nomadic Tribes, the Karnataka Shoshita Samudayagala Maha Okkoota, a consortium of pro-Dalit, Backward Classes and Minorities organisations, will be organising a Shoshita Sankalpa Samavesha, a State-level conference, in Bengaluru on April 2.

Addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Sunday, Mavalli Shankar, convener of the okkoota, said that the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be the chief guest for the conference.

Mr. Shankar accused the BJP-led government of trying to end reservation for Dalits and other backward classes by privatising the public sector units.

The Modi-led government and BJP leaders have on several occasions expressed that they are going to change the Constitution drafted by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and put an end to reservation offered to the oppressed and marginalised sections, he said.

He said that the BJP agenda is to take India back to ancient times where a vast majority of the working sections such as Dalits and backward communities were reeling under the cruel rule of a few in society. The need of the hour is to unite democratic forces to save the Constitution, he said.

Thousands of activists from Kalaburagi district will also participate in the conference. More than two lakh people from across the State are expected to attend it.