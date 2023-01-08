Conference on transformation in engineering education concludes

January 08, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MYSURU

Nearly 40,000 teachers have completed their training from National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR) to shore up quality of teaching-learning in engineering colleges.

But this is a small proportion of the total number of technical teachers and hence more needs to be done, said Rajeev Kumar, Member Secretary, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) here on Sunday. He was speaking during the valedictory function of the international conference on ‘Transformations in Engineering Education’ conducted at the Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE) in the city.

Dr. Kumar said that the AICTE has changed from a regulator to a facilitator to empower around 10,000 institutes to provide quality education and underlined the role of faculty, institutes and students in bringing about a transformation in engineering education.

He said the role of teachers was no longer confined to teaching in classrooms but to be mentors and facilitators. Conferences of this type will help faculty members accustom themselves to fast changing environment in teaching, he added.

Referring to the technical training of teachers, Mr. Kumar said the faculty will complete carefully-crafted 8 modules with 1 month of internship and 1 year of teaching under the mentorship of senior teachers. He expressed the possibility of collaborating with Indo Universal Collaboration for Engineering Education (IUCEE) to skill up the teachers with training.

Dr. Kumar expressed concern over the lack of interest of students in gaining admission to core engineering streams and pointed out that the AICTE had tried to redress this by introducing an honours or minor degree course alongside the main course. This has resulted in an increase in the number of students seeking admission to core engineering courses, he added.

He also underlined the role of institutions in implementing NEP-2020 in an effective manner and urged institutes to identify dynamic leaders who are ready to take decision in academic matters.

Gundappa Gowda, president, Vidyavardhaka Sangha (VVS), Mysuru, Gopal Krishan Joshi, Executive Director, Karnataka State Higher Education Council, Prof. B. Sadashive Gowda, Principal, VVCE and others were present.