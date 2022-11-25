Conference on start-ups in COVID era

November 25, 2022 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

To discuss critical issues relating to start-ups in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Management Studies, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, and M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Science, are jointly organising a three-day Annual Conference of Asian Society of Innovation and Policy (ASIP), Korea, which began on Thursday (November 24).

C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Minister of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology, Science and Technology, was the chief guest at the inaugural event. He said Karnataka is one of the first States to bring out an exclusive policy for start-up promotion.

For more details on the ASIP conference, visit: www.asipconference2022.com