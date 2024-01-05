January 05, 2024 07:13 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - MYSURU

Wadiyar Centre for Architecture Mysuru, INTACH Bengaluru chapter, and Esthétique Architects will jointly conduct a conference on Markets as Living Heritage: The Case of Conservation and Revival, in the city on Saturday.

The insightful conference will delve into the significance of traditional markets in historic cities and speakers will share their experiences in preserving the rich heritage of cities like Jaipur and Kolkata.

Heritage experts Shikha Jain and Sanghamitra Basu will share their experiences of working on restoration in historic cities such as Jaipur and Kolkata.

Structural engineers Raghunath and Ranjit Patil who have worked on innumerable heritage buildings will share their inputs and insights. The talks will be followed by a panel discussion and Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar will be the chief guest.

The conference will also provide valuable insights into heritage conservation and its positive outcomes, shining a spotlight on the historic markets of Mysuru.

The conference will commence at 9.30 a.m. and talks by speakers will be followed by a panel discussion at 12.10 p.m. with the chief guest and subject experts and will be moderated by Yashaswini Sharma of Esthétique Architects.

Prior to the conference there will be an event by Urban Sketchers Mysuru, who will have a sketching event at Devaraja Market. Contact Priya 9916946720 or Vikas 7349789652

As part of the conference there will be a heritage walk through the heart of the core heritage areas of Mysuru to discover the charm of the old city and unravel its hidden treasures and is being organised by WCFA Heritage Club. For registration contact Bhuvaneshwary on 9008100827

The conference assumes significance for heritage activists in the city as the Devaraja Market, Lansdowne Building and other structures in the city have been facing the threat of demolition for some time now.