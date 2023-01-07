ADVERTISEMENT

Conference on homeopathy organised in Bagalkot

January 07, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Raj Manchanda, AYUSH Commissioner, at the homeopathy conference in Bagalkot on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Homeopathy is the second most popular medical system that people trust across the world, Raj Manchanda, AYUSH Commissioner, said in Bagalkot on Saturday.

He was speaking after inaugurating the National Homeopathy Conference organized by BVV Sangha.

He said that the system that began in Germany, had gained acceptance from people across the world over the decades. It is considered a preferred treatment method for some chronic diseases. There is a need to create further awareness about homeopathy among the people, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

N. Ramakrishna Reddy, Registrar, Evaluation, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, said that the curriculum of homeopathy was almost similar to that of modern medicine. Medical colleges should convince parents to enroll their students in homeopathy colleges by creating awareness about such things, he said. He urged the government to appoint homeopathy doctors in all government hospitals.

Resource persons spoke on emerging trends and new treatment methods. Around 1,150 delegates were present.

Mahesh Athani, BVV Sangha secretary, college committee working president Mallikarjun Sasanur, principal Arun Hooli, and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US