Conference on homeopathy organised in Bagalkot

January 07, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Raj Manchanda, AYUSH Commissioner, at the homeopathy conference in Bagalkot on Saturday.

Raj Manchanda, AYUSH Commissioner, at the homeopathy conference in Bagalkot on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Homeopathy is the second most popular medical system that people trust across the world, Raj Manchanda, AYUSH Commissioner, said in Bagalkot on Saturday.

He was speaking after inaugurating the National Homeopathy Conference organized by BVV Sangha.

He said that the system that began in Germany, had gained acceptance from people across the world over the decades. It is considered a preferred treatment method for some chronic diseases. There is a need to create further awareness about homeopathy among the people, he said.

N. Ramakrishna Reddy, Registrar, Evaluation, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, said that the curriculum of homeopathy was almost similar to that of modern medicine. Medical colleges should convince parents to enroll their students in homeopathy colleges by creating awareness about such things, he said. He urged the government to appoint homeopathy doctors in all government hospitals.

Resource persons spoke on emerging trends and new treatment methods. Around 1,150 delegates were present.

Mahesh Athani, BVV Sangha secretary, college committee working president Mallikarjun Sasanur, principal Arun Hooli, and others were present.

