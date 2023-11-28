ADVERTISEMENT

Conference on forensic science in Dharwad from today

November 28, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The National Forensic Science University (NFSU), Dharwad, will hold a two-day international conference on “Recent trends in DNA Forensics” at the NFSU Transit Campus in Dharwad from Wednesday.

NFSU is organising the conference in association with Karnataka Institute for DNA Research (KIDNAR).

Labour Minister and district in-charge Santosh Lad will inaugurate the conference at 10.30 a.m., while the former Director of Centre for DNA Finger Printing and Diagnostics K. Thangaraj will deliver the keynote address on “DNA analysis for multifaceted application: forensic, medico-legal and beyond”.

NFSU Vice-Chancellor J.M. Vyas will preside over the inaugural ceremony, while KIDNAR Director Pramod Gai will elaborate on the importance of the conference.

The valedictory ceremony of the conference will be held on Thursday at 4.30 p.m. where Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi will be the chief guest.

As many as 10 internationally renowned scientists from the U.S., Sri Lanka and Nepal will deliver special talks and 250 delegates will participate.

During the conference, a contest on oral and poster presentations will also be held, a release said.

CONNECT WITH US