Conference on emerging technology at KLE Law College from today

February 23, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - Belagavi

KLE Society’s B.V. Bellad Law College will organise a three-day international conference on “Transformational Technologies – their Applications and Regulations with special reference to Artificial Intelligence, Metaverse and Blockchain Technology” in Belagavi from Friday.

It will be held in the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Auditorium in Nehru Nagar. However, it will be organised in hybrid mode - both offline and online. The conference is being organised under the banner of KLE Law Academy and in association with Global Academy of Law – Tech Education & Research (GALTER).

The conference will discuss the impact of emerging but highly disruptive transformational technologies. Technologies such as Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence and now Metaverse are drastically revolutionising all faces of human life, including industry, trade, education, space, healthcare. “We need to understand them in detail and set up regulatory mechanisms with strong ethical and policy directions,” principal B. Jayashima told journalists in Belagavi on Thursday.

C.M. Joshi, Judge, High Court of Karnataka, Dharwad, will inaugurate it. Ingrid Vasilu-Feltes, Deep Tech Executive, U.S., will deliver the keynote address. S.C. Metgud, Director, KLE Society, will preside over it.

Mohan Pieris, former Chief Justice of Sri Lankan Supreme Court, will be the chief guest for the valedictory. Vineeth Kothari, retired Judge, High Court of Karnataka, Gujarat and Madras, will deliver the valedictory address. S. Shanth Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Gujarat National Law University, will be the guest of honour. All the three guests will address the gathering online.

R.B. Bellad, advocate and governing council chairman. will preside over it. Apart from expert resource persons, law teachers, research scholars and law students will present their papers in six technical sessions spread over three days. More than 300 delegates will participate online and offline.