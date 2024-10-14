ADVERTISEMENT

Conference on development of Hassan on October 20

Updated - October 14, 2024 07:23 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan district units of Centre of Indian Trade Unions, Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha, Students Federation of India and Dalit Hakkugala Samiti will hold a conference on the comprehensive development of Hassan on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

CITU district president Dharmesh, in a press conference in Hassan, on Monday, said that the conference would deliberate on development of the district for different sectors including agriculture, environment, industries, and employment generation among others. Besides people’s representatives, noted experts from different fields, scholars and researchers would participate in the discussion.

Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna, also the Minister in charge of Hassan district, will inaugurate the programme. M. Chandra Poojary, director of Karnataka State Higher Education Academy, will deliver the keynote address. Thippeswamy, lecturer from Holenarasipur, H.D. Prashanth, professor of Hampi Kannada University, R.V. Chandrashekhar, professor of National Law School India University, Prasad Raxidi, theatre personality from Sakleshpur will deliver talks subjects related to development of the district.

The representatives of the organisers have appealed to the public to take part in the conference to be held at B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US