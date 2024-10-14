GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Conference on development of Hassan on October 20

Updated - October 14, 2024 07:23 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Hassan district units of Centre of Indian Trade Unions, Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha, Students Federation of India and Dalit Hakkugala Samiti will hold a conference on the comprehensive development of Hassan on Sunday, October 20, 2024.

CITU district president Dharmesh, in a press conference in Hassan, on Monday, said that the conference would deliberate on development of the district for different sectors including agriculture, environment, industries, and employment generation among others. Besides people’s representatives, noted experts from different fields, scholars and researchers would participate in the discussion.

Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna, also the Minister in charge of Hassan district, will inaugurate the programme. M. Chandra Poojary, director of Karnataka State Higher Education Academy, will deliver the keynote address. Thippeswamy, lecturer from Holenarasipur, H.D. Prashanth, professor of Hampi Kannada University, R.V. Chandrashekhar, professor of National Law School India University, Prasad Raxidi, theatre personality from Sakleshpur will deliver talks subjects related to development of the district.

The representatives of the organisers have appealed to the public to take part in the conference to be held at B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan.

Published - October 14, 2024 07:22 pm IST

