Conference on cordial tradition in Dharwad on Saturday

January 24, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Souhardh Karnataka Vedike will organise a one-day conference on “Cordial tradition and contemporaries” in Dharwad on Saturday.

Addressing presspersons in Dharwad on Wednesday, Kannada scholar K.R. Durgadas said that the programme being at Naukar Bhavan located on College Road will be inaugurated by noted writer R.K. Hudagi at 10.30 a.m.

The former professor of Karnatak University Shivanand Shettar will deliver the keynote address. Mohammed Iqbal Sheikh, M.S. Subhash and social thinker S.S. Sakri will take part as guests.

Director of Karnataka Higher Education Council M. Chandra Pujari will deliver a special talk on Development & Politics, while vice-president of State Janvadi Mahila Sanghatane vice-president K. Neela will speak on Problems of women in contemporary society.

This will be followed by a talk on Challenges for Cordial tradition by S.Y. Gurushanth, he said.

As part of the conference, a “cordial walk” will be taken out on January 30 to mark the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The walk will begin from KCD Circle and conclude at Jubilee Circle where a human chain will be formed, he said.

