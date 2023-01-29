HamberMenu
Conference on Choudike Pada and Shruti practice today

January 29, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A conference on Choudike Pada and Shruti practice found among Jogammas of Soundatti Yallamma and other places will be held in Belagavi on Monday.

Members of the Jogamma community will present their art in the event to be held at Lokamanya Rangamandir in Konwal Galli, Belagavi, at 2 pm.

Bengaluru-based Solidarity Foundation and Sangam NGO and Humanity Foundation of Belagavi will jointly organise the event.

“A meeting of Jogammas from around the district will be held later. Work is on to bring the Jogamma community into the mainstream,” said a release.

