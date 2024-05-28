Conference on ‘Bharatiya Languages and India as One Linguistic Area’ launched at CIIL

A two-day conference on ‘Bharatiya Languages and India as One Linguistic Area’ being organised by Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) began here on Tuesday.

Shailendra Mohan, Director, CIIL, who inaugurated the conference, also unveiled the Bharatiya Bhasha Parivar portal (parivar.ciil.org). The portal currently hosts the grammatical features and vocabulary, including words and phrases, of 22 Scheduled Indian languages. Mr. Mohan said that it marks a significant milestone in linguistic exploration.

He said that the Bharatiya Bhasha Parivar initiative focusing on 22 scheduled languages, signifies just the beginning of a broader endeavour and added that plans are under way to incorporate more languages, ensuring a comprehensive representation of India’s linguistic diversity.

Drawing references from the National Education Policy 2020 and its emphasis on exploring the languages of India, Prof. Shailendra Mohan said the Bharatiya Bhasha Parivar portal aligns with the vision of fostering linguistic understanding and cultural appreciation among students and researchers nationwide.

“Through this initiative, students will delve into the phonetics, scripts, grammar, and vocabulary origins shared across various Indian languages, gaining insights into regional and indigenous linguistic nuances while also learning common phrases in major Indian languages,” he added.

Prof. Mohan said the Bharatiya Bhasha Parivar initiative aligns with the major objectives of the CIIL established to coordinate the development of Indian languages by promoting unity through scientific studies.

Promod Kumar Pandey, Vice-Chancellor, Deccan College, Pune, in his plenary talk, highlighted recent linguistic research focusing on language variation, complexities, and the presence of multiple language families within Indic languages.

Prof. Pandey said that the Bharatiya Bhasha Parivar initiative aims to identify commonalities among these languages, thereby reinforcing the concept of Bharat as a unified nation.

Sujoy Sarkar, coordinator of the conference, in a release, threw light on the objectives of the background and objectives of the event and said that India has been a multilingual country for ages with many languages spoken in different regions of the country.

Citing scholars he said that languages of India have developed similarities due to geographical contiguity and contact and they not only bind the people of the country but keep them united. The conference, he said, aims to fill the gap in the comparative work across languages within the various branches of Indian languages and linguistics to discuss the phonetics, phonology, morphology, syntax, semantics and other aspects related with languages.

The two-day conference will have 8 plenary speakers and 18 papers will be presented by scholars from various universities, IITs and research institutes.