Conference on Artificial Intelligence held

December 23, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - MYSURU

A two-day conference titled AI Towards Smart Sustainable Society was conducted by the National Institute of Engineering (NIE) here on Friday and Saturday with focus on advances in the field of artificial intelligence.

A.P. Prathosh, researcher in AI, assistant professor at IISc, and associate faculty at IIT Delhi was the chief guest and delivered the inaugural address in which he urged the students to be well grounded in mathematics as it was the key to significant improvement in AI technology.

Mr. Prathosh said AI was not just about algorithms and data but it was about understanding the fabric of society and working on means to improve the quality of life.

In the course of his talk he expounded on the evolution of AI, emphasizing the shift from simple models to complex ones capable of handling billions of parameters. A release from NIE said the discussion delved into AI’s current capabilities, the challenges it poses in academia and the distinct qualities of human intelligence that AI cannot replicate.

Mr. Prathosh also stressed the importance of adapting educational methods to keep pace with AI advancements and advocated for a broad, interdisciplinary approach.

M.S. Ranganath, president, NIE-MC, presided and spoke of the application of AI technology in medical field as well. B. Suresha, professor and dean (R&D) spoke on the evolution of AI and application of AI in various segments related to different engineering domains. V.K. Annapurna, professor and co-chair of technical sessions, said that 142 papers were received for the conference. Rohini Nagapadma, principal, NIE, Anitha, professor and head, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, and others were present.

The release said the conference brought together a diverse group of thinkers, educators and technology enthusiasts. The objective of the conference was to demystify AI and its implications for future generations, focusing on its transformative role in society and education.

Experts underscored the need for educational institutions to evolve and embrace a more inclusive and broad-based approach to learning. As AI reshapes various industries, the summit emphasised the importance of preparing students for a future where interdisciplinary knowledge will be invaluable.

