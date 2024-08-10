Conference of women lawyers held in Shivamogga

M.G. Uma, Judge Karnataka High Court, said a good number of women were graduating from law schools, however, the number of women practicing law in courts is still low.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the inauguration of a conference of Karnataka Federation of Women Lawyers in Shivamogga on Saturday, Ms. Uma said during the recent recruitment of civil judges, more women were appointed than men.

Similarly, the number of women graduating from law colleges has been high compared to men. “Women complete law courses with high scores. However, the number of women practicing law in courts is still low. We need to focus on this,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a judge, Ms. Uma said, she would rely on facts and laws that advocates present during hearings. “We judges do not consider the gender of the advocates arguing before us. We only go by the facts of the case they present and the laws they mention. The advocates should be well-prepared while presenting facts before a judge,” she said.

Justice B.M. Shyam Prasad, who is also a judge in Karnataka High Court, said if a man wanted to succeed in the law profession, he would require the support of his family. However, if a woman wished to succeed in this profession, she would require the support of the entire society. “Women who get into this profession face the tough task of handling both the profession and family. Whoever works hard will definitely succeed,” he said.

Sheela Aneesh, founder president of All India Federation of Women Lawers, Hemalatha Mahishi, president of All India Federation of Women Lawyers, G.R. Raghavendraswamy, president of Shivamogga Advocates Association, Saroja Changolli, president of Shivamogga District Women Lawyers’ Conference Committee, and others were present.

Women advocates from many districts attended the one-day conference.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.