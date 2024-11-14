Conference of community health association begins

The 34th Annual State Conference of Karnataka Association Of Community Health – KACHCON 2024 got underway in the city on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is being organised by the Department of Community Medicine, JSS Medical College, in association with the Karnataka Association of Community Health.

The theme of the two-day conference is “Empowering Lives: A Holistic Approach to Good Health and Wellbeing” and Umesh Kapil, Secretary, National Academy of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, was the chief guest and inaugurated the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also released the KACHCON 2024 e-souvenir and in his address, emphasised the importance of having a healthy mind and body in order to have a healthy community.

Dr. Umesh Kapil said the key to achieving overall positive health is through a holistic, multisectoral approach to healthcare and to ensure a healthy life and a healthy future by promoting disease-prevention strategies at the individual and family level. T.S. Ranganath, KACH secretary, presented the KACH report and announced the winners of KACH award under various categories all of whom were felicitated on the occasion.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer P.C. Kumaraswamy; B. Manjunatha, Registrar, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, H. Basavanagowdappa, in-charge Vice-Chancellor, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, and principal, JSS Medical College, KACH president G. Ajay Kumar, and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.