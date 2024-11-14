 />
Conference of community health association begins

Published - November 14, 2024 08:28 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The 34th Annual State Conference of Karnataka Association Of Community Health – KACHCON 2024 got underway in the city on Thursday.

It is being organised by the Department of Community Medicine, JSS Medical College, in association with the Karnataka Association of Community Health.

The theme of the two-day conference is  “Empowering Lives: A Holistic Approach to Good Health and Wellbeing” and Umesh Kapil, Secretary, National Academy of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, was the chief guest and inaugurated the event.

He also released the KACHCON 2024 e-souvenir and in his address, emphasised the importance of having a healthy mind and body in order to have a healthy community.

Dr. Umesh Kapil said the key to achieving overall positive health is through a holistic, multisectoral approach to healthcare and to ensure a healthy life and a healthy future by promoting disease-prevention strategies at the individual and family level. T.S. Ranganath, KACH secretary, presented the KACH report and announced the winners of KACH award under various categories all of whom were felicitated on the occasion.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer P.C. Kumaraswamy; B. Manjunatha, Registrar, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, H. Basavanagowdappa, in-charge Vice-Chancellor, JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, and principal, JSS Medical College, KACH president G. Ajay Kumar, and others were present.

