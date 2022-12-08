Conference of chamber of commerce and industry from tomorrow

December 08, 2022 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCI) is organising a two-day State-level conference on North Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Kalaburagi on Saturday and Sunday.

KKCCI president Prashant S. Manakar and secretary Sharanabasappa M. Pappa, addressing a press conference here on Thursday, said that the conference will have technical sessions on day one.

And, the conference will deliberate upon the issues confronting trade and commerce of North Karnataka region. Delegates from 18 Chambers of Commerce and Industry in North Karnataka will participate in the conference, they said.

On the second day, the founders day celebrations and awards ceremony will be organised during which the eminent trader award and the eminent industrialist award will be conferred on traders and industrialists from the district chambers of North Karnataka region.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani will inaugurate the conference. Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, New and Renewable Energy Bhagwant Khuba will be the chief guest.