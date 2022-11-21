Conference of birth defects begin in Mysuru

November 21, 2022 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MYSURU

The fifth three-day International Conference on Birth Defects (ICBD-2022) began at JSS Medical College here on Monday.

The conference on the theme “Precision Medicine for Birth Defects” was inaugurated in the presence of many dignitaries.

Dhavendra Kumar, Medical Director, Genomic Foundation, London, was the chief guest. Basavanagowdappa H., principal, JSS Medical College, presided and JSS AHER Deans Prashanth Vishwanath and Vishal Kumar Gupta were the guests of honour.

Dr. Kumar spoke about the works being carried out by the Genomic Foundation in India, in less developed and developing countries. He spoke about the courses being conducted and the projects undertaken.

“Birth defects – Facts and Challenges” was the first session of the conference on Monday which was chaired by Dr. Dhavendra Kumar. The second session was on “Precision medicine in Clinical Practice” and “Precision medicine and targeted prescribing” was the third session. Experts from the U.K. and India gave presentations on the subjects.

On day two of the conference, there will be sessions on the “Management of birth defects”, “molecular basis of birth defects”, and “Neoplasia and birth defects” in which experts drawn from New Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru will speak.

On the concluding day, there will be sessions on “Cardiovascular birth defects” and “Neuromuscular birth defects.”

The awards for best case presentation and best poster presentation will be presented at the valedictory.