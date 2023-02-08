Conference of Association of Surgeons of India from tomorrow

February 08, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The 41st annual conference of the Karnataka State Chapter of Association of Surgeons of India-2023 (KSCASICON) will be held in Kalaburagi from Friday.

Organising chairman of the conference S.R. Harwal, addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, said that the three-day conference is being organised in collaboration with the Association of Surgeons of India Branch of Kalaburagi and Mahadevappa Rampure Medical College, Kalaburagi.

The theme of the first day session of the annual conference is “Surging towards Surgical Confidence” and the second day theme will be “Fit Surgeon and Safe Surgeon”.

Kalaburagi city is organising the surgeons conference after 15 years. It hosted the 22nd edition of the annual conference in 2008.

Surgeons from across Karnataka and neighbouring States will participate in a symposium, oral presentations and poster presentation on modern advances in surgery.

National president of Association of Surgeons of India Sanjay Kumar Jain will inaugurate the conference. Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav, president of Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society Bheemashankar Bilgundi and the former president of Association of Surgeons of India G. Siddesh will be the guests.