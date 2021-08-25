Conducting classes without textbooks is meaningless: HC

Government tells court that decision on opening schools for classes 1 to 8 would be taken on August 30

Observing that attending classes has no purpose or meaning unless students are provided with textbooks, the High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday directed the State government to ensure supply of textbooks to students of classes 9 and 10 and submit a status report on progress made by August 30.

A Division bench, comprising Justice B.V. Nagarathna and Justice P. Krishna Bhat issued direction, while hearing a PIL petition filed by A.A. Sanjeev Narrain and two others last year seeking direction to ensure continuity of education to the children through online mode.

Expressing dissatisfaction on the government’s submission that textbooks would be supplied in phased manner by the end of September, the Bench said that opening of schools or commencing of classes, and supply of textbooks to the students should go hand-in-hand.

The Bench also directed the government to ensure that textbooks of classes 11 and 12 be made available in the open market as classes have already started.

Meanwhile, the Bench orally asked the government that education officers at taluk level should ensure that textbooks as pdfs can be sent to the students with access to electronic gadgets and efforts to be made to provide printout of pdf copies to those without access.

The Bench adjourned further hearing till August 30 while directing the government to submit status report on the textbooks supplied to the government and aided schools till then.

On the issue of supplying electronic gadgets, the government has said that certain sections of the students were provided with the gadgets through private organisations, and the Bench said that it would consider this issue during next hearing.

Classes 1 to 8

The State government told the HC that a decision on opening schools for classes 1 to 8 would be taken at a meeting scheduled to be held on August 30.

It was also informed that the government is expecting a rise in number of students physically attending classes 9 and 10, and I and II PU courses. High schools and PU colleges were opened on August 23.