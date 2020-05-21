Conduct weekly review of investment promotion task force, CM tells Chief Secretary

BENGALURU

21 May 2020 17:18 IST

Yediyurappa holds review of Industries and Labour Departments

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday directed Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar to conduct weekly review of the activities of the newly-formed Special Investment Promotion Task Force, that has been formed to attract investments to the State, especially from those who want to move away from China.

The instruction was given by the Chief Minister at a meeting held in Bengaluru to review the progress of various departments including Industries, Sugar and Labour.

It may be noted that the above task force that has been formed recently comprises 15 members and is led by the Chief Secretary.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that special schemes including incentive schemes are being planned to encourage and attract investments into the State through the task force, according to an official release

As many as 70% of the industries that had halted work during lockdown due to COVID-19 have resumed activities. This has also provided stimulus to the State government to accelerate discussions with industry experts and industrialists from abroad regarding wooing more investments.

It was opined that the implementation of the amended Land Reforms Act had eased the process of purchasing land for industrialists, and officials maintained that this will help attract more investors to Karnataka. Several measures have been taken up to simplify the process of setting up industries at the district level, officials told the Chief Minister.

The Karnataka government has taken various measures to seize investment opportunities, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s suggestions to the States. The State has 22 units that are producing PPE kits while four organisations are manufacturing ventilators. More than 40 distilleries have been licensed to produce sanitisers.

Labour Department

The Chief Minister directed the officials from the Labour Department to take measures to register workers in the unorganised sector with the Karnataka State Unorganised Workers Social Security Board in more numbers as only 89,000 workers have been registered so far.

The economic activities have been kickstarted in the State. Jubilant Generics in Nanjangud has been allowed to restart operations. The Karnataka Building And Other Construction Workers Welfare Board has provided ₹5,000 aid to 12.40 lakh building construction workers.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Large and Medium-Scale Industries Jagadish Shettar; Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar; Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar; Principal Secretary, Commerce and Industries, Gaurav Gupta, and other senior officials.