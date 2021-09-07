Conduct more tests: Angara

Fisheries Minister and district in charge S. Angara at a meeting in Mangaluru on Monday.

MANGALURU

07 September 2021 03:12 IST

Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada S. Angara on Monday instructed the Taluk Health Officers to conduct more swab tests in such areas where COVID-19 cases are highly concentrated.

Speaking at the District Disaster Management Authority meeting, the Minister said that the Taluk Health Officers should take all possible measures to contain the spread of infection from highly concentrated areas to other areas. There should be no laxity in conducting more tests. The Minister cautioned the health officials of initiating action against erring Taluk Health Officers.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra asked the tahsildars and Executive Officers of TPs to supervise the conduct of more tests in taluks.

