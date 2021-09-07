Karnataka

Conduct more tests: Angara

Fisheries Minister and district in charge S. Angara at a meeting in Mangaluru on Monday.  

Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada S. Angara on Monday instructed the Taluk Health Officers to conduct more swab tests in such areas where COVID-19 cases are highly concentrated.

Speaking at the District Disaster Management Authority meeting, the Minister said that the Taluk Health Officers should take all possible measures to contain the spread of infection from highly concentrated areas to other areas. There should be no laxity in conducting more tests. The Minister cautioned the health officials of initiating action against erring Taluk Health Officers.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra asked the tahsildars and Executive Officers of TPs to supervise the conduct of more tests in taluks.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 7, 2021 3:13:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/conduct-more-tests-angara/article36329634.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY