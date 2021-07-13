Conduct more field visits, officials told

District in-charge secretary for Dharwad and Administrator of Dharwad Zilla Panchcyat Raikumar Supur has asked officials to conduct more field visits to assess the progress at the ground level and not restrict themselves to office rooms.

Chairing a virtual review meeting of Karnataka Development Programmes (KDP) on Tuesday, Mr. Ravikumar pointed out that because of COVID-19 and lockdown, development works had slowed down. Some of the departments had not been able to achieve the targets given to them, he said.

Mr. Ravikumar emphasised the need for officials to go the extra mile to ensure that the development works are completed at the earliest. Especially, officials of the Health, Education and Women and Child Welfare departments should take keen interest in implementing flagship programmes, he said.

With SSLC examination scheduled to be held soon, the officials of the Social Welfare Department should immediately take steps to get hostels ready and ensure that they are made available to students three days prior to the examination.

On complaints regarding spurious seeds and fake fertilizer, he asked the agriculture officials to conduct surprise checks to check such illegalities. All those involved in cheating farmers should be booked and it should be followed by stern legal action, he said.

Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat B. Susheela briefed about the arrangements made to distribute nutritional food kits to students suffering from malnutrition. She said that 71 such students are being monitored by the Women and Child Welfare Department.