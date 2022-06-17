Conduct drive to stop use of loudspeakers between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.: HC

The High Court of Karnataka on Friday directed the State government to conduct a drive to stop the use of loudspeakers or public address systems by religious institutions, pubs, and restaurants during prohibited hours, between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., by misusing licences granted for using such instruments during day.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Ashok S. Kinagi issued the direction during the hearing on the PIL petitioners, who complained about noise pollution caused due to illegal use of loudspeakers as well as using them beyond the permitted sound level.

The Bench issued the direction after the State government, in its status report, said that action has been initiated against use of loudspeakers or public address system without obtaining permissions under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

No permanent licence

Stating that no permanent licence is being used for use of loudspeakers as licence is limited for a period of two years with a provision for renewal, the government said that generally loudspeakers or public address systems cannot be used between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. irrespective of permission, except on closed premises for communication within, like auditoria, conference rooms, community halls, or during a public emergency.

However, the loudspeakers can be permitted to be used between 10 p.m. and 12 midnight during any cultural, religious, or festive occasion of a limited duration not exceeding 15 days in all during a calendar year as per the rules, the government pointed out.

As it is clear from the statement by the government that loudspeakers cannot be used between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., it is necessary for the authorities to take action against those violating this norm, the Bench said.

No limit on duration

Meanwhile, the government counsel told the Bench that there is no restriction in the rules on the duration for use of loudspeakers during day time, that is between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., except to ensure that noise levels should not exceed the prescribed limits for different categories of areas.

The government also said that it has been decided in a recent meeting, chaired by the Chief Minister, to form committees in the jurisdiction of city corporations and other areas for receiving applications for grant of licence for using loudspeakers.

The committee, consisting of officers from the police, the revenue, the pollution control board and the local authorities, will scrutinise the applications before the designated authority grants permission, the government stated.

The State police chief has issued detailed instructions to the station house officers on action to be initiated in case of illegal use of loudspeakers, the government pointed out.