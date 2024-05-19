Conduct audit to find out how many saplings planted last year have survived: Khandre

Forest and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has set a three-month deadline for Forest Department officials to conduct an audit and find out how many of the total five crore saplings that were planted last year as part of the afforestation exercise have survived.

Mr. Khandre, who held a meeting with the officials, also sought to know how many saplings they have planned to plant this year.

He also asked officials to provide information within a week as to how tall the saplings have grown in the department’s nurseries.

The department has set a target of planting 25 crore saplings over the next five years in the State under the Van Mahotsav (afforestation) exercise.

On the deadline for returning the products made from the organs of wild animals, including trophies and plaques to the government, he said that the deadline had expired on April 9.

However, due to the confusion caused by the injunction brought from the Karnataka High Court, some people had made a request and sought another two or three months’ more time for returning wildlife artefacts, he noted. “Let’s take the advice of the legal department and decide after the court verdict,” he said.

On illegal felling of trees in forest and patta lands, he warned of taking action against negligent Forest Department staff and officials.

Mr. Khandre also directed officials to check the satellite images regularly and take decisive action against the encroachers of the forest land.

He said that steps should be taken to issue online and computerised bills for all money receipts, including the Forest Department’s safaris.

He also directed them to develop software and a website within a month to implement an online booking system for all the trekking paths of the State.

