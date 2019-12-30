Condolences, tributes pour in

Condolences and tributes have poured in from people from all walks of life to Pejawar seer Sri Vishwesha Tirtha Swami who passed away on Sunday.

Suttur seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami recalled the contributions of Sri Vishvesha Teertha to the society and his steadfastness to uphold the religious and cultural traditions which he inherited from his gurus. Though he was a staunch supporter of Hindutva and was among those who spearheaded the Ramjanmabhoomi movement, Vishwesha Tirtha Swami was not blind to the need for internal reforms within Hindu society, the Suttur seer said.

He recalled Vishwesha Tirtha’s efforts to fight the scourge of untouchability in society and his visits to Dalit colonies to send message of equality. Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami said that Vishwesha Tirtha had a long and abiding relationship with the Suttur mutt and had participated in many of their programmes. His passing away had plunged the people into grief.

Members of the Karnataka State Backward Classes Forum also paid tribute to the late swami and held a condolence meet at Buddha Vihar in the city. It was attended by K.S. Bhagavan, former Mayor Purushottam, Maheshchandra Guru, and social activist Shivaramu, among others. “We were opposed to some of his views and there were differences of opinions. But one cannot forget that Vishwesha Tirtha had humanitarian qualities too and stood by me when I was attacked during the protest against Madesnana in Subramanya,” recalled forum convenor Shivaramu.

District in-charge Minister V. Somanna, MLA G.T. Deve Gowda, former MP R. Dhruvanarayan and others too have condoled the passing away of Vishwesha Tirtha Swami.