Condolences pour in for Anurag Tewari

Bengaluru: Condolences poured in from all quarters for Tewari. Mysuru Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep, who worked with Mr. Tewari for two years in the Department of Finance, expressed shock over his untimely death. “We have worked together in Finance Department for two years. He was more like a family friend. I am shocked to hear about his untimely demise,” Mr. Randeep said. He also recalled Mr. Tewari's people-friendly initiatives and revival of water structures in Bidar.

Shocking and unfortunate

K.V. Thrilokchandra, Deputy Commissioner of Kolar, who is also from the 2007 batch of IAS officers from Karnataka, has expressed shock over the sudden demise of Tewari. “We were batch-mates and his sudden death is a great personal loss to me,” Mr. Thrilokchandra said.

Tewari was a very good officer, he said. “We shared a very good relationship. We were in regular touch and used to discuss official matters over phone regularly,” Mr. Thrilokchandra told The Hindu. “As usual, I wanted to greet him on his birthday today. But, unfortunately I received the sad news of his sudden demise early in the morning”, he said.

One-minute mourning

Another batch-mate K.P. Mohan Raj, Deputy Commissioner, Tumakuru, observed one-minute mourning ahead of a review meeting on the progress of Tumakuru - Davanagere and Tumakuru - Rayadurga railway lines at his office.

Mr. Tewari has worked in Tumakuru as Assistant Commissioner of Madhugiri division from August 25, 2009 to March 21, 2011. He also served as the Commissioner of Tumakuru City Municipal Council from March 21, 2011 to October 10, 2011 and Deputy Commissioner of Tumakuru district from March 18, 2013 to May 21, 2013. During the 2013 legislative assembly elections, he worked as the returning officer in Tumakuru district.