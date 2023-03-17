Condolence meeting for Dhruvanarayan

March 17, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST

The Mysuru city and district units of the Congress will be holding a condolence meeting in the party office on March 21 in memory of Congress leader R. Dhruvanarayan, who was passed away recently.

Leaders of various political parties, legislators, former legislators, former MPs, leaders of Dalit Sangharsha Samithi, farmers’ organisations and representatives of progressive forums will pay tributes to Mr. Dhruvanarayan during the Nudi Namana progamme.

The condolence meeting will start at 10.30 a.m. with bhajans and later a discourse on panchasheela will also be held, said a statement from the Congress.