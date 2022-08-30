Condolence meet

CM’s media advisor remembered

CM’s media advisor remembered

Members of Belagavi journalists association organised a condolence meeting for Gurulinga Swmai Holimath, former media advisor to the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Belagavi on Tuesday.

Mahesh Vijapur, president, Gurunath Kadabur, deputy director of information, and others spoke.

They recalled his association and incidents of how he helped several media persons in distress, during the lockdown and other times.

Members and office bearers like Keshav Adi, Manjunath Koligudd, Manjunath Pyati, Venkatesh Pagad, Rajashekar Hiremath, Sunil Patil, Suresh Nerli, Jagadish Viraktmath, Prashant Malgavi, Vishwanath Desai, and others were present.