Conditions in Kalaburagi flood relief centres poor

Many of the 140 relief centres established in different places for flood victims were found to be in bad shape with lack of basic facilities such as food and drinking water.
People in a relief centre set up at a BCM Hostel where the flood victims of Udachana village in Afzalpur taluk were kept complained that they were not provided with proper food.
“We got food at 11 p.m. yesterday. Today, we did not get breakfast till afternoon. We, the elders, can manage. What is the fate of the children and the sick? Nobody is taking care of the flood victims here,” a woman lamented on Sunday. Some villagers even blamed local Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) Siddaram for the chaos in the relief centre.
When Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jyothsna visited a relief centre in Deval Ganagapur, the people complained of mismanagement in the centre.
