Conditional permission likely for factories to resume work

Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada district K. Harish Kumar has clarified that the lockdown restrictions in the district would continue without any changes till May 3 and has appealed to the people not to heed to rumours about relaxation on the movement of two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Addressing presspersons at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Karwar on Monday. Mr. Harish Kumar clarified that reports about allowing only one rider per two-wheeler and two persons in a car were nothing but rumours and that he would request the people not to pay heed to them.

However, he said that while permission had been given to traditional fishing, permission would be given to factories to start functioning after April 21. But there would be various conditions, including daily health check-up of workers at factories and submitting the records to the district administration.

This apart, permission would be given to take up civil works. However, the contractors would have to compulsorily conduct health check-up of workers daily through thermal scanners. They would also have to provide accommodation to workers at the worksite. They would not be allowed to ferry workers from one place to another, he clarified.

Likely discharge

Regarding the remaining two COVID-19 positive cases in the district, he said that a pregnant woman being treated in a Udupi hospital was recuperating and she was likely to be discharged in two days. “Her husband who is being treated at the Naval Hospital Patanjali in Karwar too has shown signs of improvement. On April 27, his throat swabs will be sent for tests and if the result is negative, he will be discharged from hospital,” he said.

To a query, the Deputy Commissioner said that already in-principle approval has been given for setting up a virology laboratory in Karwar and there was no shortage of funds. “After inspection by Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences and ICMR, the laboratory will be set up,” he said.

Superintendent of Police Shivaprakash Devaraju said that as Ramzan was beginning, people were requested to stay indoors and not to hold mass prayers and Iftar. Those violating the order would be dealt with strictly, he said.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer M. Roshan said that private medical professionals have been requested to join hands with the government in the fight against the pandemic. They should offer healthcare to the public by keeping their clinics and nursing homes open, he said.

Mr. Roshan said that gram panchayat task forces were doing a good job and senior citizens could contact the panchayat development officers in case they required medicine.