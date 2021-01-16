Condition of 3 injured in accident remains critical

A day after the tragic accident near Dharwad on the Hubballi-Dharwad Bypass Road in which 11 persons were killed, the condition of at least three continues to be critical.
Veda Manjunath, whose condition was critical, was airlifted to to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru for treatment.The condition of the driver of the tipper Basavaraj Khadarolli, who has been admitted at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi, continues to be critical. Three others are being treated at a private hospital in Hubballi. While the condition of one is said to be critical, two others are stable. Asha Betur, another injured, is out of danger.
Meanwhile, family members performed the last rites of the deceased on Friday night. The deceased were former students (1989 SSLC batch) of St. Paul’s School in Davangere, where mourning was held in memory of the departed and prayers were held for early recovery of the injured.
