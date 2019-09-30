Concretisation of Chamundi Hills criticised

Kannada littérateur S.L. Bhyrappa spoke out against the growing commercialisation and concretisation of Chamundi Hills under the guise of development and hit out at politicians for their failure to conserve it.

Speaking after inaugurating Dasara atop Chamundi Hills on Sunday, Mr. Bhyrappa questioned the need for commercial complexes, multilevel parking facilities, etc., as a result of which the hill top resembled an extension of Mysuru city.

He questioned the need for commercial complexes and other development works when everything was available in the city. “People come to Chamundi Hills to connect with or god and seek peace. Unfortunately, the site is being promoted as a tourist destination rather than a one where serenity needs to be conserved, he added.

The writer recalled that when the foundation was being laid for commercial works, there were a few conscientious people in the city who objected to it and instead suggested that only basic facilities like drinking water and toilets should be provided. The government was urged instead to plant trees and increase the green cover here but the plea was rejected by authorities who have gone ahead with the civil works, he said.

The infrastructure works atop Chamundi Hill cost around ₹80 crore. Recently, district in charge Minister V. Somanna and local MLA G.T. Deve Gowda had called for another Dasoha Bhavan to cope with the rush of tourists.