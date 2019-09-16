Concrete road in Dharwad to be ready by December-end

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi said that the construction of the cement concrete road from Jubilee Circle to Narendra Cross would be completed by December-end.

Mr. Joshi visited the road construction site and received first hand information about the progress of the road construction works here on Sunday.

Hubballi-Dharwad West MLA Arvind Bellad, executive engineer N.M. Kulkarni, the former Mayor Shivu Hiremath and others were present.

Later, speaking to presspersons, Mr. Joshi said that the road works were delayed as the previous Janata Dal(S)-Congress coalition government in the State did not show interest in completing the works within the stipulated time.

Therefore, there has been an inordinate delay in the completion of works and it has caused problems to the public, he said.

Widening this road was essential after the new bus stand started functioning. The existing road was narrow and it had led to frequent road accidents. When this issue was brought to the notice of Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, the Union government gave its approval to develop and widen this road. The Union government also sanctioned ₹ 78 crore for this 7.5-km road two years ago. Even though this is a Union government-sponsored project, the State government should implement the project. But, the Janata Dal(S)-Congress government did not show any concern in completing the works. Hence, it has caused problems. Now, with the BJP coming to power in the State, works on this road work would be expedited. Utilities have to be shifted at some junctions between KVGB and Jubilee Circle and this will be taken up shortly. Once the utilities are shifted, the road will be developed in two months thereafter, he added.

Mr. Bellad and MLA Amrut Desai have been told to hold a weekly meeting on the progress of the road work and to initiate co-ordination with other departments. The first of its meeting would be held in Dharwad on September 21, he added.

If the residents or shop owners on the road are facing problems, they too can air their grievance at the meetings and get them resolved. Officials have been told to complete the road works and dedicate the road to the people by December-end, he added. On the sports complex, Mr. Joshi said that the company which has bagged the tender has sought redesign of the plan and it will take off soon.