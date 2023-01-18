Concor’s Multi-Modal Logistic Park near Mysuru to be functional by June/July

January 18, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - MYSURU

The Multi-Modal Logistic Park of the Container Corporation of India (Concor) will be functional by June/July.

This was stated by Mysuru MP Pratap Simha and senior officials of the CONCOR who conducted a site inspection of the project coming up at Kadakola close to Nanjangud on Wednesday.

The second such project in the State, it will be a boon to the local industries engaged in exports and CONCOR’s traffic survey from the region indicates that container traffic was not only high but was poised for growth.

‘’At present the load is almost 1,000 containers per month and the bulk of the traffic goes to ports in Chennai or Tuticorin by road which not only adds to cost but also clogs the roads. But once the MMLP becomes functional then it will be a smooth transfer of materials to the port for export’’, said the officials.

The project is in the making since more than a decade and was bogged down owing to land acquisition issues but was finally resolved. Nearly 67 acres of land has been acquired for the project which will cost ₹102 crore and will include customs and warehouse facilities as well, said Mr. Simha.

About 45 per cent of the physical works have been completed and the CONCOR intends to establish tate-of-the-art facilities for hassle-free transportation of cargo for both exports and imports and provide a one-stop shop for custom clearance and other formalities entailed with exports and imports.

The project got bogged down during the early phase over land acquisition issues while more recently fresh tenders were called for to replace the previous contractor. M r.Simha said the catchment area for the facility at Kadakola will extend for 200 km to 250 km beyond Mysuru and will include Kodagu and Chikkamagalur as well.

Some of the major industries in Mysuru including JK Tyres, TVS Motors, and Asian Paints already have a high export traffic bulk of which is transported by road. CONCOR officials said once the services commence the logistic support and the ease of completing the customs work will result in a major shift from road to rail besides reducing the logistic cost.