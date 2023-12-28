Conclude New Year celebrations by 1 a.m., says Mysuru city police 

December 28, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - MYSURU

Beefing up security in the city ahead of the New Year celebrations, the Mysuru city police have issued directions for conclusion of the revelry by 1 a.m.

Sharing the details of the guidelines and security measures taken by the police to ensure peaceful New Year celebrations, City Police Commissioner Ramesh B. told reporters in Mysuru on Thursday that hotels, restaurants, clubs, resorts, homestays, service apartments, apartment associations, malls and other organisations have to mandatorily conclude the New Year festivities by 1 a.m.

Hotels, restaurants, clubs, apartment associations and other establishments, who are planning to use loudspeakers as part of the celebrations have been asked to mandatorily obtain permission from the office of the City Police Commissioner by submitting applications before 4 pm on December 30.

The organisers will have to follow the guidelines on the usage of loudspeakers and ensure that the noise is within the permissible decibels.

Also, hotels serving liquor should obtain a written permission from Excise Department as well as the Police Department for the New Year programmes.

CCTV vigil

Meanwhile, Mr. Ramesh said a vigil will be mounted at all prominent locations in the city for the New Year by installing 275 CCTV cameras in addition to the existing 59 CCTV cameras.

The CCTV cameras will be monitored by the police personnel at the control room in the City Police Commissioner’s office to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

The police has appealed to the general public to ensure that the CCTV cameras installed in front of their houses or shops are functioning to assist the police in the investigation of any untoward incidents.

Mr. Ramesh said priority will be accorded to the safety and security of general public, particularly women, and children, during the New Year celebrations.

A total of 36 special taskforce teams have been constituted to take action as per law against unruly revellers and trouble mongers. Police has warned revellers against unruly behaviour or forcefully greeting passersby under the pretext of New Year celebrations.

While eight pink Garuda or Chamundi teams comprising women officials and personnel have been constituted to ensure the safety of women, four dog squads have also been constituted to prevent untoward incidents at prominent places in the city.

Also, the city police will set up a total of 30 check posts including 12 on the outskirts of the city and 18 within the city for the New Year.

A total of 8 highway patrol vehicles will monitor the Outer Ring Road along with 18 Garuda/112 patrol vehicles in the city.

Apart from three officers of the rank of Deputy Commissioners of Police, 12 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 30 Police Inspectors, 42 Sub Inspectors, and 70 Assistant Sub Inspectors, besides 550 head constables, and constables and 80 other personnel will be deployed for duty during the New Year festivities in the city.

In addition, 12 units of City Armed Reserve (CAR), four units of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), and four units of commandos and dog squads will also be pressed into service.