Concessions for import of silk and palm oil have hit local farmers hard, claims farmers’ body

July 04, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - MYSURU

The Federation of Karnataka State Farmers’ Association has complained that the concessions extended to import of raw silk and palm oil have hit the indigenous sericulture and coconut farmers hard.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, federation president Kurubur Shanthakumar said the local farmers were suffering on account of a collapse in the prices of cocoons and coconuts in view of the concessions extended to import of silk from China and palm oil from Malaysia.

He blamed the World Trade Organisation (WTO) treaty – to which India is also a signatory – for the suffering on the local farmers.

With a view to protecting the interests of sericulture farmers and coconut farmers, the federation will shortly hold a convention to create an awareness among the farmers about the same, he said.

The State was haunted by a spectre of drought with reservoirs and other water bodies drying up while the monsoon rains have remained elusive so far.

Hence, the State government should immediately take precautionary measures by declaring a drought in the State and initiate measures necessary to protect the livestock and standing crops.

With regard to the State falling short of required food grains to implement the Anna Bhagya scheme, Mr. Shanthakumar urged the State government to purchase rice, ragi, jowar, and other necessary food grains from the State’s farmers by paying a price above the minimum support price (MSP).

Also, he said the State government should open MSP procurement centres for food grains at hobli level on the lines of the steps taken by Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Punjab governments. He said the farmers should receive payment for the agricultural produce sold at the procurement centres within a week.

He also sought abolition of Goods and Service Tax (GST) on agricultural inputs like fertilizers, pesticides, and irrigation equipment.

Mr. Shanthakumar also sought a change in the farm loan policy in the State by extending a loan up to 75% of the market value of the agricultural land owned by the farmers.

Mr. Shanthakumar, who is also the president of Karnataka Sugarcane Farmers’ Association, said the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) fixed for sugarcane by the Centre should be the field price of sugarcane excluding harvesting and transport price. Also, he urged the government to bring in a legislation that ensures MSP for all agricultural commodities.