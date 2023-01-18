‘Concerted action among government departments and civil society members must to ensure protection of child rights’

January 18, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - Belagavi

“There is a need for concerted action among government departments and civil society members to ensure protection of child rights,” Karnataka State Commission for Child Rights chairman K. Naganna Gowda said in Belagavi on Wednesday.

At a meting in the zilla panchayat office, he urged officers to work in coordination with civil society activists and NGO members to ensure that the rights of children are publicised and protected.

“Though there are several areas where we can work, we should focus on rights of children who are in conflict with law, prevent children from sexual offences, stop child marriages, reduce malnutrition and eradicate begging,” he said.

Social welfare and labour officers should counsel children engaged in begging and bring them back to school. Some livelihood activities should be planned for their parents and care takers, he said.

He asked officers to ensure that only women were posted as wardens in girls hostels. “Police and revenue officials should work with other departments and NGOs to ensure that incidents such as sexual assault on minors are prevented. Whenever such cases are reported, the accused should be dealt with strictly,’‘ he said.

“It is shocking to hear sexual assault on minors by teachers. Such teachers should not be spared,” he said. He asked child welfare officers to ensure that all dropouts are sent back to school. Officers should be proactive in admitting orphaned children to care centres, he said.

He asked officers to work with media houses to publicise the helpline numbers 112 and 1098.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil, Chief Executive Officer H.V. Darshan, district-level officers and others were present.