Concert likely in Mysuru Dasara in memory of SPB

Playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away in Chennai recently, had performed in front of the palace in 2018 Mysuru Dasara

The ensuing Mysuru Dasara fete is expected to be paying a fitting tribute to the playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, fondly called ‘SPB’, who passed away in Chennai recently after a long battle with COVID-19, by organising a music concert in his memory.

Although the annual festivities had been scaled down in view of the pandemic, the Mysuru palace is the only venue hosting the cultural events this time with the music and dance programmes in the backdrop of the illuminated palace which is considered highly prestigious and treasured.

When Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar was holding a review of the preparations for the festivities here, suggestions came in for paying a musical tribute to SPB, who regaled the music lovers across the country, especially in South India, with his soulful melodies since past five decades.

SPB had performed in the backdrop of the illuminated Amba Vilasa Palace during the 2018 Dasara celebrations. Hundreds of his devoted fans braved the rains to watch his concert. SPB had also performed here early this year at a fund-raising event that evoked packed audiences.

Meanwhile, the District Minister has told the Dasara Festival Committee here to organise the cultural events giving opportunities to the local artistes as well. Recently, the local artistes had sought opportunity for performance at the palace since the events had been scaled down in view of low-key celebrations. The artistes had also submitted a memorandum to the Minister in this connection.

Though the Jamboo Savari has been confined to the palace premises, the government has decided to include tableaux in the procession. The number could be less but they are definitely part of the procession, the organisers said.

Tableaux would include those on COVID-19 awareness and State government’s programmes.