Concert in memory of B.S. Pandit to be held

Published - November 03, 2024 07:55 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Geetha Shishu Shikshana Sangha has organised a cultural event in memory of its founder and educationist the late B.S. Pandit, on November 8 and 9, according to a release.  

The event ’Saraswati’ will feature concerts and will be held on the campus of GSSS Institute of Engineering and Technology for Women, on K.R.S. Road.

As per the schedule, there will be an Odissi dance performance on November 8 at 6.30 p.m. and will feature renowned artist Vidushi Sujata Mohapatra, principal of ‘Srjan’, a premier Odissi dance training institute in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The artist has been conferred with the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award by the Government of India for her contributions to Odissi dance, Nritya Choodamani Award from Krishna Gana Sabha, Chennai, etc., and is a top grade artist of Doordarshan

Vidushi Sujata Mohapatra will be accompanied by Sri Rajesh Kumar Lenka on vocals, Sri Soumya Ranjan Joshi on flute and Sri Ekalabya Muduli, Odissi mardala player, said the release.

On November 9, there will be a violin duet concert from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm featuring Ganga Sasidharan along with her guru C.S. Anuroop, the release added.

It said bus facilities are available from different parts of Mysuru city including Sri Krishna Dhama, T.K. Layout; Gana Bharathi, Kuvempu Nagar;  Sri Nadabramha Sangeetha Sabha, Lakshmipuram;  Javaregowda park, Saraswathipuram;  Auto stand, Ramaswamy Circle;  Vontikoppal, near Venkateshwara Temple;  GSSS School, Siddhartha Nagar and 8th cross, V.V. Mohalla.

There will be a pick up on November 8 at 4.30 p.m. and drop approximately at 9 p.m. On November 9, the pick up will be at 9 a.m. and drop approximately at 1 p.m. For details contact: S. Naveen Kumar on 9611959996.

