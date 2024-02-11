ADVERTISEMENT

Concerns raised over vehicle scrapping policy

February 11, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - MYSURU

Activists appeal for relaxation of rules till the forest fire season is over

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department bracing to tackle forest fires is concerned over the Centre’s rule that government vehicles over 15 years should be deregistered and scrapped.

As a result of the policy of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Fire and Emergency Services Department have limited number of vehicles that are not over 15 years.

Hence, they are unable to comply with the Forest Department’s requirements to deploy fire tenders in each division of Bandipur and Nagarahole. The sources said this policy has significantly diminished the capabilities of the Forest Department to fight any outbreak of forest fire.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said Bandipur alone used to have about 12 such vehicles deployed in areas vulnerable to fire. But this year, the Fire and Emergency Services Department have expressed their inability to provide that many vehicles.

 However, there are attempts to secure permission from MoRTH under special purpose vehicles tag.

Activists have urged the MoRTH to accord the special purpose vehicle tag to fire tenders so that they could be deployed in the forests to fight any outbreak of fire. Senior officials in the forest department said the Union government has been informed about the emerging crisis but there has been no response so far.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US