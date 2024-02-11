GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Concerns raised over vehicle scrapping policy

Activists appeal for relaxation of rules till the forest fire season is over

February 11, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department bracing to tackle forest fires is concerned over the Centre’s rule that government vehicles over 15 years should be deregistered and scrapped.

As a result of the policy of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Fire and Emergency Services Department have limited number of vehicles that are not over 15 years.

Hence, they are unable to comply with the Forest Department’s requirements to deploy fire tenders in each division of Bandipur and Nagarahole. The sources said this policy has significantly diminished the capabilities of the Forest Department to fight any outbreak of forest fire.

Officials said Bandipur alone used to have about 12 such vehicles deployed in areas vulnerable to fire. But this year, the Fire and Emergency Services Department have expressed their inability to provide that many vehicles.

 However, there are attempts to secure permission from MoRTH under special purpose vehicles tag.

Activists have urged the MoRTH to accord the special purpose vehicle tag to fire tenders so that they could be deployed in the forests to fight any outbreak of fire. Senior officials in the forest department said the Union government has been informed about the emerging crisis but there has been no response so far.

