Concerns raised over proposed introduction of GM mustard

December 15, 2022 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - MYSURU

The State government has been urged not to introduce Genetically Modified mustard in and around forests and national parks if it was cleared for commercial production.

Vivek Cariappa, an organic farmer from Sargur in Mysuru district, has written to the Development Commissioner of Karnataka drawing his attention to a slew of issues as a fallout of the introduction of GM crops.

Mr. Cariappa, who is also a Krishi Pandit awardee by the State government, said that the release of herbicide-tolerant mustard in the agricultural system, specifically in eco sensitive zones around forests and national parks, has other ramifications.

He said the habitat of the wildlife extends beyond the borders of the forest areas and hence the concept of eco sensitive zones came into usage. But GMOs are not natural to environment and due to their inherent character are invasive, feared Mr. Cariappa He said the herbicide-tolerant GMs come with a package which include toxic herbicides and in this case it was glyphosate and the companies marketing it have been fined to the tune of billions of dollars in the U.S. as the courts there were convinced that they were directly responsible for a wide range of health issues, Mr. Cariappa added

Expressing concern over the fallout of the indiscriminate use of the herbicide, he said it would contaminate the adjoining grazing grounds, vegetation and forests beyond the agricultural tracts. This technology may be suitable for the U.S. where land holdings are large and extend to thousands of hectares while in India the average land holding was less than 1 hectare, Mr. Cariappa said. Another direct fallout could be devastation of bees and other pollinators due to indiscriminate use of herbicide and it has been well documented, he added.

As the agricultural lands and forests abut especially in places like H.D. Kote, Mr. Cariappa said the probability of contamination of forests and waterbodies was also high and could be disastrous for wildlife, cattle and humans.

He feared that water-soluble glyphosate would wash off and settle in the reservoirs of Mysuru district and enter the drinking water supply systems of all surrounding towns villages and cities, including Bengaluru. Hence the Development Commissioner was urged to study the possibility of restricting or banning the use of herbicide-tolerant crops and herbicides in and around the demarcated eco sensitive Zones bordering forests and waterbodies.