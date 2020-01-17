Concerns raised over effects of CAA, NRC

Speakers at a seminar on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens ( NRC) here on Thursday have expressed apprehensions of them harming large sections of society.

In his address, retired professor of Hampi Kannada University Chandra Poojary said that they would harm the interests of Muslims as well as the unorganised sector workers.

“NRC enumerators will seek details on domicile, date of birth and place of birth of the parents and grandparents. In India, there are six crore nomadic, 12 crore tribals, and 20 crore landless people. How can they show their documents? This apart, people would be forced to roam from pillar to post to collect documents,” he said.

S. Sasikanth Senthil, former IAS officer, said: “By invoking the CAA and the NRC, the government is applying a rule of fascism in the country. They will create an illusionary world and people will fall prey to this fascism. Those raising voice against it will be portrayed as villains”.

Earlier, inaugurating the programme, veteran trade union leader K.S. Sharma said that the time is ripe for people to evaluate the BJP’s administration.

“The country is being divided on the religious lines which is unlawful. Anti-CAA rallies should become a people’s movement and all the suppressed classes should get united,” he added.

Samaj Parivartan Samudaya chief S.R. Hiremath presided over the programme and said that CAA is a draconian law.