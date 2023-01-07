Concerns over construction workers’ board fund being drained by bus pass scheme in Karnataka

January 07, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - bengaluru

While concerns have been expressed over spending Karnataka Construction Workers’ Welfare Board funds for the free bus pass scheme announced in the State Budget, the Board is now under pressure to further increase the number of passes. Workers’ unions have opposed this on the ground that this additional financial burden would severely drain out the Board’s funds.

The annual outgo for the bus pass scheme for construction workers towards BMTC, KSRTC, NWKSRTC and KKSRTC is about ₹168 crore. This sum is expected to go up exponentially given the pressure to increase the number of passes. The Board, which has a corpus of more than ₹7,000 crore, has been asked by the Karnataka Government to fund the free bus pass scheme. The KSRTC, KKSRTC and NWKSRTC are charging a monthly fee of ₹1,400 per pass and BMTC ₹1,050 per pass.

As against a total registration of over 30 lakh workers in rural areas, one lakh passes have been issued, which is the ceiling for the scheme. Of about 5 lakh registered workers in BMTC limits, around 26,000 passes have been issued. As election approach, pressure is building to issue more passes.

Not a success in rural areas

The Board has found that the bus passes in rural areas have not worked well even though pressure is building to issue more. A proposal to have a common mobility card to increase utility and monitor the usage could not take off due to restricted infrastructure.

“Unlike the BMTC limits where services are better, in rural areas, public transport is very poor. Many villages are still not connected, and even if they are, the bus service is not timely. Further, in rural areas, point-to-point travel is not possible. Workers have to depend on private transport to reach their work site. What is the use of the free bus pass,” asks H.G. Umesh Avaragere, president of Karnataka Construction Workers and Quarry Workers’ Association. “If the Board money is utilised to fund all passes, the money will dry up, leaving nothing for welfare schemes for which it is really meant. This will help only road transport corporations.”

Karnataka State Building and Other Construction Federation General Secretary K. Mahantesh said, “We are not against the bus pass scheme. However, the government should bear the cost, and not the Board. The Board fund is meant for education, health, shelter and pension.” The State Government implementing its scheme through funds from the Board is not right, he argued.

Acknowledging that the board has been facing issues with the bus pass scheme, a senior official said, “In rural areas, though one lakh passes have been issued, utilisation has been poor. Passes have been taken as an ID that defeats the purpose. A simple ID comes at a cost of ₹15 whereas the pass comes at ₹1,400 per month.” The officer also acknowledged that while this was just a pilot, with a restricted number of passes, there is pressure to increase the number of passes.