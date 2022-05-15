 Concerns over Bajrang Dal camp held in Kodagu  

Photographs and videos of Bajrang Dal members participating in a camp conducted by the organisation in Ponnampet, Kodagu district, has gone viral on social media with concerns being raised about the alleged distribution of arms.

The training camp was conducted at Sai Shankar Educational Institute in Ponnampet and there are photographs of daggers being worshipped with a few members brandishing it.

When contacted, a functionary of the organisation confirmed that the camp did take place from May 5 to 11 and nearly 400 Bajrang Dal members took part in it.

However, he said that it was an annual programme and is held in different places every year during which the participants are imparted lessons on various aspects of religion, history besides being trained in self-defence.

With respect to the arms, the functionary said the participants were trained in their usage as part of self-defence, which was included in the programme but no arms was distributed as being alleged.

The Ponnampet police said they have not received any complaints so far nor had any case been registered while Deputy Commissioner B.C. Satheesha said he was yet to receive the details of the incident.